The White Lotus season 4 spoilers: Is Helena Bonham Carter on board?

The latest casting news for The White Lotus season 4 has arrived — and while it may not be confirmed, it is still exciting!

After all, according to a new report from Deadline, you are going to be seeing Helena Bonham Carter potentially on board the new chapter of the series set in France. If this deal lands, it would be the first confirmed casting for the next chapter of the show. Do we still hope that there are going to be more people added from the first three seasons? Sure, but there are times with the Mike White series where castings roll out slowly — then again, there are other times where they are revealed almost all at once. It often is based on the whims of HBO at any given moment in time.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more THE WHITE LOTUS reviews!

Now in general, it does remain our hope moving forward that we are going to see a fourth season that capitalizes on its setting but beyond that, says something more about what it means to be wealthy in 2025. Helena Bonham Carter is certainly more exceptional than most at playing quirky / unique characters, so this could be one of the most important additions to the series since Jennifer Coolidge.

And now, the unfortunate news

You are more than likely not going to be seeing The White Lotus back on the air until we get around to 2027. HBO released a sizzle reel for much of their upcoming programming earlier today and unfortunately, this show was not a part of it. A Winter start in that particular year could be in play, but a lot will depend on both network needs and when White actually has the episodes filmed and then ready to air.

Related – Be sure to get the latest The White Lotus season 4 premiere date hopes

What do you think moving into The White Lotus season 4 with Helena Bonham Carter potentially around?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







