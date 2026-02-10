The Traitors US season 4 episode 9: All eyes on Johnny Weir

With The Traitors US season 4 episode 9 airing on Peacock in a couple of days, what better time is there to talk x-factors? Obviously, there will be one on Rob Rausch as a Traitor, but then one on Eric Nam as he (more than likely) accepts the offer to become a Traitor. Why would he just allow himself to die on the spot?

Among the Faithfuls, though, this could be the most important episode of the entire season for Johnny Weir. He is finally going to be in the spotlight as a possible Traitor but at the same time, one of the few people who could take down Rob.

Entering this upcoming episode, here is where things stand for Johnny. The Olympian was close to Candiace Dillard Bassett, and obviously he could be targeted because of association alone. We also tend to think that Rob will jump at that possibility for now, especially since there will be a lot of suspicion about there being a male Traitor still in the game. If not Johnny, Stephen could end up being an easy choice for banishment.

Beyond all of this, though, we tend to think that Johnny is one of the few who may at least consider some of what Candiace was saying regarding Rob. Will he not trust anything because of her traitorous ways, or think that she may have been a Traitor going after one of her own? If he pushes this narrative, he could still have a little bit of a fighting chance. This is where another question does come into play: Does he have the social capital to pull something off? This is the challenging part of this show, since getting people to believe in you is honestly a huge part of the show, and it can be hard if you are not a part of a specific alliance already.

