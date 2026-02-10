The Traitors US: Andy Cohen on rumors of All-Star season

Is there a chance that The Traitors US is going to have an all-star season within the relatively near future? There is no denying that it is fun to consider, especially since there are so many great contestants who could be considered. Just think along the lines of Cirie Fields, Dylan Efron, Phaedra Parks, Danielle Reyes, Rob Rausch, Gabby Windey, or many other memorable contestants from the past several seasons. We do want to see it someday.

As for whether or not this is actually going to happen, though, that is a totally different story.

Speaking today on his SiriusXM show, Andy Cohen (who certainly has some inside scoop thanks to his role in the reunion shows) said “I don’t believe that’s true” on the subject of an all-star season. This is a rumor that circulated in The Sun recently, with the suggestion being that it would actually be for season 6. That was strange from the start given that we have yet to even see the fifth season — so why would producers think that far ahead?

If we ever do get an all-star season…

We do think it would be really interesting to see some classic Traitors play as Faithful and vice-versa. Of course, producers would need to be even more keen to throw some surprises at everyone, as well! We do tend to think it could happen someday, but it does honestly feel really hard for previous winners to do well in this format. All it would take is a Traitor wanting to cut them all out and that would be it — this is one of many reasons why pulling something like this off may be so much easier said than done.

Of course, we’ll keep watch on any more rumors on this subject…

