Shrinking season 3 episode 3 spoilers: Who is Randy?

We recognizes that there is a ton coming up on Shrinking season 3 episode 3 when it arrives to Apple TV in just under 24 hours … but why not discuss Randy? Or, to be more specific, who is Randy, exactly? It feels like this could be someone really important to the long-term future of the Jason Segel comedy.

After all, Jeff Daniels is making his debut this week as the character, who just so happens to be Jimmy’s father. There are some curious things to wonder about the guy, with a major one being why in the world he has not shown up so far.

Yet, we do have some clues about that right now. You can see a sneak peek over at Entertainment Weekly that does show off some of Randy’s demeanor — he is someone who tries to be lighthearted a lot of the time, but that could also make him distance. Lukita Maxwell, who plays Alice, offers up even more clues to the aforementioned website:

“Jimmy feels like his dad wasn’t there for him during the loss of his wife, and he wanted more support from a parent that he didn’t feel like he got … And Alice’s relationship with her grandpa is a loving, caring one, and she’s trying to toe the line of having a relationship with her grandpa while also being sensitive towards her dad’s feelings towards him.”

This tension feels like something that could play out a little bit more over time. Do we think that Randy wants his son to move forward? Sure, but we could also see how some distant behavior could prove to be counterintuitive in that quest, and make things far more complicated than they ultimately need to be.

