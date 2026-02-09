Shrinking season 3 episode 3 sneak peek: The spirit tunnel

In just a couple of days you are going to have a chance to see Shrinking season 3 episode 3 arrive over on Apple TV. So with that in mind, what will the story here be about?

Well, one of the things that we’ve seen on the Apple TV series over time is a concentrated effort to really focus on huge milestones for some of the characters — and moving forward, a pretty clear one is going to be Brian and Charlie welcoming a baby. We’ve known about this obviously for a while but early in episode 3, the moment will be here when Ava goes into labor.

If you head over to Broadway World right now, you can see a sneak preview that is fundamentally all about Brian getting the big news — but not in the way that he expected! Instead, he is at a store with Derek, and the latter decides to still try and turn it into something special. He recruits a number of staff members to try and form a re-creation of the spirit tunnel from The Jennifer Hudson Show, which is both endearing and funny at the same time. (It is also a reminder that Derek is one of the best friends you can possibly have.)

So is everything going to go according to plan over the rest of the episode? Let’s just say that the simple answer here is no, mostly because Shrinking is one of those worlds that is perfectly imperfect. It is a mistake to think that things will go swimmingly when something could fall apart at more or less any moment.

