Shrinking season 3: Harrison Ford talks show capping off career

Is Shrinking season 3 going to be the final role for Harrison Ford before retirement? Is he ever going to retire? We know that for us personally, we would love to keep watching him create magic for as long as he wants.

Ultimately, he actor has experienced a resurgence with a number of roles over the past several years; yet, he seems to be settling into playing Paul now. Not only that, but feels like it could be a proper way to end his career, should it be his final part.

In speaking on all of this further to The Hollywood Reporter at a recent press event, Ford praised the quality of the work and getting to work with his other cast members:

“Where do you go from here? The kind of work that we’re able to do is remarkable given the tools we have to work with, and the notion that lies behind this series. And if it was all over here, that would be sufficient … This has been a different kind of job for me, and I’ve been doing this for a long time. This is very special and it really nurtures me and makes me feel like what we’re doing has value and importance. I look for that in my life and I’m happy to have found it here.”

Ford’s work as Paul so far this season has been extraordinary, with one of the biggest plotlines being about him learning to deal more with his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis. Some of his symptoms are becoming more apparent and yet, he recognizes that there is still a lot of life for him to live. All of this will be an adjustment for the character, as is having to rely more on others.

Do you think that Shrinking may be Harrison Ford’s final role?

