Shrinking season 3 episode 3 spoilers: Brian & Charlie’s big moment

Next week, Apple TV is poised to deliver Shrinking season 3 episode 3 — and with that, another huge moment is coming for these characters!

For a good chunk of last season, we saw both Brian and Charlie doing their best to prepare to be parents. Meanwhile, in the season 3 premiere they struggled with whether or not they wanted Ava in their child’s life. Now, the baby is about to arrive — are they ready? What sort of problems can you expect to see as a result of the situation? It feels like, at least for now, a number of possibilities are on the table.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

If you look below, you can see the full Shrinking season 3 episode 3 synopsis with more info all about what lies ahead:

Jimmy and Liz show up for Brian and Charlie when Ava goes into labor. Sean reconnects with his ex Marisol.

We first heard about Marisol on this week’s episode, and this does serve as an opportunity to learn more about his backstory separate from just some of his trauma and his family. He is one of the characters the show has done the best job at developing over time. We have learned a little bit more about him every single season and we hope that continues.

As for Jimmy…

Well, we certainly hope that there is more of himself and Sofi on the horizon. While it seems as though his personal life may not be the top priority moving into episode 3, it would be foolish to assume that there is nothing more to come on this subject. After all, moving forward is one of the central themes that has been presented for season 3 as of this writing.

Related – Are you going to be seeing more news on Shrinking, including more Michael J. Fox

What do you most want to see moving into Shrinking season 3 episode 3?

What story are you looking to see the most? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







