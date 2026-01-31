Shrinking season 3 episode 2: Clarity on Michael J. Fox role

Through the one-hour premiere of Shrinking season 3, we had a chance to see for the first time Michael J. Fox in the role of Gerry. He is a man with Parkinson’s disease who spoke briefly with Harrison Ford’s character of Paul, allowing some insight on what he is going through — and also serving as a reminder that he is far from alone in his struggles.

At the end of the episode, Gerry returned, albeit in a rather surprising way. The character turned up after Paul’s wedding, only for it to be revealed that he was a hallucination within Paul’s head — another Parkinson’s symptom he is starting to now understand.

Because of the way in which the premiere concluded, we do recognize that there are some out there who may be a tad confused. Was the Gerry at the start also a hallucination? To be brief, no. This was confirmed in a post on Twitter by executive producer Bill Lawrence, who noted “Yeah. [Gerry] spoke to the doc. Just not at the end.”

We have heard already that Fox will be in at least a couple more Shrinking episodes before the end of the season, so there is more to look forward to and/or be excited about the rest of the way. One of the nice things about this show is how they have slowly built up more and more people they could bring back at whatever intervals they choose. Take, for example, Brett Goldstein as Louis — he had a role to play in the premiere, but there is also a chance we see more of him sprinkled throughout the season. (Goldstein is a co-creator on the project, so we imagine that it helps when it comes to his overall availability.)

