Shrinking season 3 episode 2 spoilers: After Paul’s setback

Following the big premiere tonight on Apple TV, do you want to learn something more about Shrinking season 3 episode 2?

Well, first and foremost, don’t be prepared to get hour-long installments the rest of the season. This was meant to be special from the get-go, mostly as a means of ensuring that we get things off on the right foot with Paul’s big wedding. It also featured a really important conversation between Jimmy and Paul, one where Harrison Ford’s character told him not to wait as long as he did in order to find the right person. We have heard already that we’re going to be seeing Cobie Smulders back at some point as Sofi, so is that something big to be excited about already? We tend to think so.

If you want to get a few more details now on what is ahead, be sure to see the Shrinking season 3 episode 2 synopsis now:

The gang unites to support Paul during a health setback. Jimmy and Alice help Louis take a big step. Liz and Derek make a tough choice.

In total, we tend to think the setback for Paul is tied significantly to the Gerry hallucination that he experiences right after the wedding. It is a symptom of Parkinson’s that may be starting to take hold within him, and that is something that he will have to find ways to deal with.

As for the Jimmy – Alice storyline, we are curious about many things, with the biggest being if this involves Louis getting back into graphic design. He is trying to figure out how to start the next phase of his life, worried in some ways that it could fall apart all over again.

