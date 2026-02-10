After Survivor 50, is another All-Star season coming soon?

We hardly think it is much of a secret at this point, but we are tremendously excited to see Survivor 50 premiere. It is the first all-star season we’ve had in a while, and we do think that distance does make the excitement around returning players all the more palpable.

Now that we’ve said that, did producers wait perhaps too long? You can argue so, mostly because there are a ton of omissions and oversights for this season — and then also players who at another point, should have been considered locks. Sure, you’ve got old-schools in here like a Sean Rector, but then also New Era players like Jesse Lopez and Maryanne Oketch who seem to have been victims of recency bias — which is crazy to say since their seasons were not that long ago.

So is Survivor 60 going to be the next returnee season, or could we see something sooner? Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, here is what host and showrunner Jeff Probst had to say:

“I don’t know … Because remember, you have to have new players to have returning players, and you got to let ’em live a little. Like when we did Survivor: Second Chance in Cambodia, the reason that season was so powerful is those players were f—ing hungry. And they showed up and said, ‘I’ve been waiting a long time for this call and I’m going to kill it out there.’ That’s how it felt.”

Personally, we actually feel like the Second Chance for may would be ideal to bring back for a season 54 or 55, mostly because it forces the contestants to have to fight for their inclusion on the season from the fan base. Sure, the audience does not always get it right, but you do have to really want the opportunity to return to go through something like that. (This was a great season, but we’re forever bummed about the Shane Powers snub.)

Do you think there will be another all-star season soon after Survivor 50?

