Survivor 51: Does Jeff Probst already has some ideas?

Even though Survivor 50 has yet to premiere on CBS, do you think that is going to stop conversation about season 51?

After all, it is important to remember a number of things here, including the fact that this season will actually start filming before too long! This means that the production team is likely sitting around pondering over what they want the game to look like. We do think there will be at least a few changes. At the same time, though, we do not anticipate anything dramatic. Our general feeling is that we’re going to be seeing the 26-day format remain and then also a cast of all-new players. We do hope that we get to see another returning player season before too long, but it’d be a shock to see two of them air in a row.

Speaking to People Magazine, host and showrunner Jeff Probst noted that he does have a few ideas in a folder somewhere, but also seems clear that he wants to get through season 50 first:

“I can’t even…even you asking me that, oh my God … I have no idea for 51.

“I just want to get through 50 with this incredible group of people … But yes, it will be breathing down our neck. That is the fun that comes with the job: the pressure.”

Given that season 52 will likely film shortly after season 51, it is our general feeling that we are going to have fairly similar games with a couple of different twists thrown in there. We hope personally that the Beware Advantages in their current form go away, mostly because those have become a bit too predictable. Meanwhile, it would be nice in the event we saw a return to a two-tribe format, mostly because we have been stuck at three for a rather long time now.

