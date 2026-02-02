Survivor 50: New promo highlights Cirie Fields’ mindset

We are thrilled to finally be in the same month now as Survivor 50 and with that, also be able to give CBS a little bit of applause. We know that it is easy to be cynical at times about promotion, but they have done a really good job of making this season feel special! That makes sense given that we have heard about this season, off and on, for the better part of a year.

Now, it seems as though CBS is also trying to do something a little surprising: Marketing Survivor 50 to newcomers to the franchise as much as diehard fans.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new promo that was put out during the Grammys. In it, Jeff Probst mentions that if you are looking for a season to start watching, this could be the one. Is it going to be accessible to newcomers? We hope so but at the same time, we would always look back at past seasons to learn more about how some of these players fared. David vs. Goliath could be a good one just because you have Angelina, Mike, and Christian all coming back for this season. If you want to see the birth of a legend like Cirie Fields, check out Panama: Exile Island. We tend to think that Tocantins with Coach is incredibly entertaining.

Speaking of Cirie, this preview does mention her saying that she really wants to compete with the best. Is this foreshadowing of her strategy? Maybe. If we were her — arguably the best player to never win a season — our idea would be to work with as many other icons and legends as possible. This could in theory shrink the target slightly, but we do not think it will ever be gone. You’re Cirie Fields! We’d love to see her win, but the longer the other players keep her, the crazier it could feel.

