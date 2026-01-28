Survivor 50 premiere: See the full tribe breakdown

With us finally less than one month removed from the Survivor 50 premiere on CBS, why not hear about the three tribes? We have known forever who is a part of the cast, but these tribes could very much impact what happens within the early part of the game.

For Jeff Probst and the other producers, we imagine some care was put into these for the sake of balance. You want a good mixture of strategic and physical players in each group; at the same time, you also want to minimize preexisting relationships to keep someone from having an added advantage.

Here is where everything lays out as we head into the premiere.

Kalo (Blue) – Jonathan Young, Dee Valladares, Mike White, Kamilla Karthigesu, Charlie Davis, Tiffany Ervin, Benjamin “Coach” Wade, Chrissy Hofbeck.

Of this group, we do worry significantly for the old-schoolers in Coach and Chrissy. Meanwhile, Mike is a total wild-card just because of his celebrity status outside the show. How will that impact him?

Cila (Orange) – Joe Hunter, Savannah Louie, Christian Hubicki, Cirie Fields, Ozzy Lusth, Emily Flippen, Rick Devens, Jenna Lewis-Dougherty.

This group could not be more different, where New Era players Joe, Savannah, and Emily are actually outnumbered. Add to this the fact that Joe plays in an old-school way. Cirie is a huge threat and we’re concerned for her, but more so Savannah since she is a total unknown.

Vatu (Pink) – Colby Donaldson, Genevieve Mushaluk, Rizo Velovic, Angelina Keeley, Q Burdette, Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick, Kyle Fraser, Aubry Bracco.

This is a tribe with a lot of interesting variables to it. Colby is a legend, but will that help him? We could see Genevieve and Aubry hitting it off right away, but Rizo, like Savannah, could either be gone early or last a while. No one knows how he will play!

What do you think of these three tribes heading into Survivor 50?

