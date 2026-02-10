One Piece season 2 trailer: Dinosaurs and other drama

After an extremely long period of time waiting, the One Piece season 2 premiere is coming to Netflix in March! We were excited before but after watching the new trailer, that is cranked up to yet another level.

One of the real charms of this entire story, which dates back to both the manga and the anime, is that there has always been this solid blend of action, high stakes, and also lighthearted humor. That is still there for the latest chapter of Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates’ journey, which is going to take them to some surprising places — and also encounter some dinosaurs?

If you head over to the link here now, you can see the full season 2 trailer that does showcase a lot of what the group ends up encountering — there are notable adversaries, but also fun, imaginative sequences of the whole group at sea. You are also going to see a rather large group of new characters turn up over time — not all of them are featured in this particular trailer, but you may have seen some of them here and there over time.

To get a few more details now on what you can expect to see coming up, take a look at the season 2 synopsis:

Netflix’s epic high-seas pirate adventure, ONE PIECE, returns for Season 2—unleashing fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet. Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line—a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.

