One Piece season 2 teaser offers up action, assassins aplenty

As we await the launch of One Piece season 2 on Netflix on March 10, we have yet another reason to be incredibly excited. After all, a brand-new teaser has surfaced!

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a preview that does a fantastic job setting the table for what is ahead, namely when it comes to showing off many of the assassins who could be standing in the way of the Straw Hat Pirates. You have a vivid and dangerous punch with different abilities and personalities. For Luffy, this presents quite a challenge — even if he can withstand them, can his friends? One way or another, every single person can be vulnerable — and this appears to be a big part of what the series is looking to show.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more further TV reactions and reviews!

Now if you do want a few more details now all about what the next part of the series could look like, we suggest taking a look below:

Netflix’s epic high-seas pirate adventure, ONE PIECE, returns for Season 2—unleashing fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet. Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line—a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.

In general, we considered the first season to be an absolutely joyous blast. The action was top-notch, and the tone fit right in when it comes to both the anime and magna. There was a real attempt here to try and show that this was a real reflection of the source material, and it seems at least some fans got on board — and that is in addition to everyone who checked out the material for the first time.

What excites you the most heading into One Piece season 2, based on what we have seen so far?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back here to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







