Is Jenna Dewan leaving The Rookie, role of Bailey in season 8?

Is Jenna Dewan leaving The Rookie at some point before the end of season 8? We recognize there are concerns over Bailey’s future. Also, some of them may even be justified.

After all, remember for a moment what most of the story has been about the past few weeks — her being interested in taking a job off in Washington DC. That has caused a serious amount of tension between her and John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), especially with his lack of interest in going with her and starting his career all over again.

Given that Bailey is a firefighter and not a member of the LAPD, we have long had questions about how much she could be included in every story. However, she’s stuck around and she and John are married now — but will that even last, given that he suggested their relationship is in jeopardy?

All we can do for now is keep things pretty simply: There is no official word out there that Dewan is leaving The Rookie, and we know per upcoming synopses that she has a role in at least one more episode after this one. It could be easily more than that. Even if she is ever gone for a span of episodes, she could always come back later. This entire story may just be a part of Bailey working to figure out the right way for her to be happy. She has always been a character aggressively looking for fulfillment, so what is the best way for her to find it? That could very much still be explored.

If you love the Bailey character, our advice right now is fairly simple: Cross your fingers and hope for the best.

Are you worried at all about Jenna Dewan’s future on The Rookie as Bailey?

