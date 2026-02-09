The Rookie season 8 episode 7: Undercover in ‘Baja’

Next week on ABC, you are going to have a chance to get into The Rookie season 8 episode 7 — so what can we say about it?

Well, first and foremost, this one is going to be right up the alley of anyone who is watching and hoping for great stuff with Harper and Lucy front and center! They will be heading outside of Los Angeles for a key mission, while Bradford will do his best to watch on from afar. The dynamics here will be interesting, and that is without even getting into some of the personal stuff with John Nolan.

If you look below, you can see the full The Rookie season 8 episode 7 synopsis with more information now on what is ahead:

Harper and Lucy go undercover in Baja while investigating the murder of two young women. Back in LA, Bradford and the FBI task force assist in the investigation, while Nolan and Bailey navigate their long-distance relationship.

When it comes to John and Bailey, the major question we’ve got is honestly not that complicated — what are the writers truly hoping to deliver at this point? Is this as simple as the two realizing they need each other in-person? Or, are they setting up Bailey to leave the show outright? We do tend to think that a lot of the storyline here will be dependent on what happens in this hour. It is going to set the table, arguably, for a lot of major stuff that is going to last the rest of the season. There is still a good bit to tell, and a number of ways in which things could ultimately unfold.

