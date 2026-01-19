The Rookie season 8 spoilers: Will Pete Davidson return?

One of the great things about The Rookie through the past seven seasons is that they have built an awesome roster of guest stars who can come and go at any time. It adds depth to the tapestry of the story, but also some fun options for all of the writers.

Of course, the challenge that does come with this sometimes is that you have a great character, but it is hard to get the actor back for a number of different reasons. Such is the case here for Pete Davidson, who appeared a handful of times in the past as John Nolan’s half-brother.

Speaking to People Magazine, The Rookie showrunner Alexi Hawley has noted that there are still very-much hopes to bring the character back. However, making it happen remains a struggle in its own right:

“We are ever-chasing Pete Davidson and his incredibly busy schedule, but we are always hopeful to work, and he’s really into coming back … I don’t think it’s too spoiler-y to say we’ll see Oscar Hutchinson again this season … We are hopeful to get Flula Borg back, who’s always fun for us.”

Even if Pete can come back for a one-episode gig later in the season, that would be more than enough for us! We tend to think that what makes this show exciting for him is just an opportunity to do something a little bit different. The comedian is not thought of as an action star, but he can do a little bit of that here. Also, there is the chance to work alongside Nathan Fillion, who can bring a little bit of comedy to the small screen at the same time.

