American Idol 24: Roelle closes with big ‘Maybe’ cover

We had a feeling that tonight’s American Idol 24 episode was going to end with another huge audition. Now, let’s introduce you to Roelle.

First and foremost, let’s just talk about her story here — something that is pretty fascinating in its own right. She moved from Puerto Rico to pursue her future in music, and she now works all the way out in Death Valley at the National Park. In other words, one of the hottest places in the entire world. She’s been trying to save up music to make her career work — and that brings her to the stage.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see even more reality TV reviews!

The moment that we heard that Roelle hadn’t seen her mom in six months, we knew with 100% certainty that the mom would surprise her during the audition. They brought her in to listen to her sing “Maybe.” by Sienna Spiro. Roelle has a great voice — soulful and big. She also emotes really well while she performs, and you understand almost immediately why she took the risk moving away from Puerto Rico. She 100% has a future in this competition.

Obviously, a big part of the appeal with this segment was seeing the emotional moment with the reunion. Sometimes, American Idol does these and you don’t see the contestants all that much beyond that. This does not feel like one of those cases. So long as she picks the right songs she should have a future well beyond Hollywood Week — while nothing is ever guaranteed here, we really appreciate fighters on this show. Roelle is someone who has clearly overcome a lot of adversity already and seems eager to pursue her dreams. That makes us all the more confident that moving into the strenuous parts of the competition, she will be more than fine.

Related – Go ahead and see the latest on American Idol 24, including more audition highlights

What did you think about this particular American Idol 24 performance?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







