American Idol 24: Madison Moon, Isaiah Moro, Noah Orion bring rock

We of course prepared for American Idol 24 tonight to deliver great auditions, and at the start of the show, we got a spotlight all about rock. This is a genre that this series does need a little bit more of, and we were happy to get some of this courtesy of Noah Orion, Brett Carlisle, and Isaiah Moro.

So are any of these three rockers going to have a chance to make is super-far in the show? That remains to be seen. Yet, we did enjoy everything that three brought to the table. Then, we had a chance to see a performance from Madison Moon.

The pop/rock singer from Orlando was the only one of the four to get a traditional audition in the sense that the show actually took a moment to focus on her prior to her starting to sing. She chose an incredibly tough song for her audition in “Creep” by Radiohead, which can easily be butchered in the wrong hands. She was able to hit the high notes while also bringing some unique runs to the table … and a little bit of emotion mixed in here.

Following this performance, Carrie Underwood asked if she had a second song, one that showed off some of her “harsh vocals” — with that, she belted out “The Kill” by 30 Seconds to Mars. Even though this wasn’t the first choice for the audition, we actually liked what she brought to it. The screams even worked! She has a ton of potential in this competition and really, we hope that she does lean into all of this moving forward. While rock music is not dead by any means, we do think that there is less representation in a competition like this.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

