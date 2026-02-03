American Idol 24: Julian Kalel returns with ‘Lone Guitar’

For the second straight week, we absolutely expected American Idol 24 to end with a notable audition. This time around, it was Julian Kalel. This is someone who performed an original song last season in “Surrender,” and someone Luke Bryan apparently thought a lot about after the fact. (A lot this performance was left on the cutting room floor.)

So why didn’t it work out last year? Well, sometimes things just do not pan out the way in which you want. He had to withdraw last year due to questions as to whether he would be able to handle the nature of this competition. He spoke in the package this time around about anxiety and depression, and everything he was still doing in hopes of trying to overcome that. For Julian now, this performance served as a chance to come back and finish what he started.

So what did he sing this time around? He did another original song this time in “Lone Guitar” that he put together at a difficult time. Accompanied here by his sister, he sang an intimate and personal piece about fear, heartache, and staying through the hardships in life.

Julian does have a natural talent as a singer — there is no denying that. However, his real skill may be as a storyteller. There are notes of John Maher, Noah Kahan, and even Jason Mraz in what he does. He’s also got a little bluegrass in there, as well. He seems to really know who he is at a young age, plus what he wants his sound to beyond. Above all of this, though, he does feel like a unique talent who can speak to what people are going through in the world today. That is incredibly important, especially for younger generations.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

