American Idol 24: Khloe Grace closes show with ‘Forever 13’

Given that tonight was the American Idol 24 premiere on ABC, of course we expected something big at the end. With that, let’s discuss Khloe Grace and the song she wrote about Aubreigh Wyatt.

We knew that this was going to be emotional the moment that Wyatt’s mother came out to share her daughter’s story with the judges — and from there, introduce Khloe. She had never met Aubreigh and yet, what happened to her taking her own life at the age of 13 due to extremely bullying stuck with her. That served as the basis for her song, and an emotional bond that formed after the fact. The most surprising thing about all of this is that Khloe herself is only 15 years old, and she was able to channel so many emotions at such a young age.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see all sorts of other reality TV reviews!

Now, we do have to discuss Grace’s actual audition. You can tell from her voice alone that she meant every word of what she sang, but also the depths of her soul. While she has a distinctive country twang, there is a storytelling quality here that has folk leanings to it as well.

It is hard to really put everything that we saw at the end of this episode into proper context. We are trying to analyze a performance while at the same time, reflecting on a tragedy that drew headlines when it first happened. Separating the two is almost impossible. Based on talent alone, we do think that Khloe did enough to earn the ticket to Hollywood; in getting to the story aspect of this, we can only hope that both the performance and the segment are able to help people who may be struggling out there in some way.

Related – Check out all sorts of audition highlights from American Idol 24 tonight

What is your take on how American Idol 24 ended with Khloe Grace?

Be sure to let us know right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







