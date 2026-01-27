American Idol 24: Jayson Arendt of the Tailgaters auditions!

We had a great feeling entering the American Idol 24 premiere on Monday that we would meet some notable singers. How about Jayson Arendt?

What we do love about this guy almost right away is the backstory — he plays for the Tailgaters, one of the handful of teams who play in the Banana Ball League, a.k.a. the entertainment league that includes the Savannah Bananas. He’s used to being an entertainer — yet, singing “Fire Away” by Chris Stapleton was a totally different thing for him. It’s not about being an athlete; instead, it is about connection between you and your audience. In this case, we’re talking about the judges.

Luckily, this is where we will sit here and say that Jayson was a very good singer! What makes the Stapleton song choice cool is that he is an artist who goes beyond just mainstream country — sometimes, being on this show causes you to be pigeonholed. That won’t happen with him here. We do think there is a lot of potential for him moving forward, especially as we get to see him more as an individual and away from the whole baseball team who turned up for the performance and danced after the fact.

If nothing else, there is one thing that we can say with confidence: Jayson’s going to have a lot of fans if he makes it to the live shows. Banana Ball is huge these days! We also do think that the judges had some great advice for him, especially with Luke trying to give him advance when it comes to volume, when to sing big, and then also when to hold things back a little bit. That can be valuable for someone who is probably used to going out and delivering some big-time stuff a lot of the time as a part of his job.

