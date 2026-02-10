American Idol 24: Lanii delivers stirring ‘Tell Me You Love Me’

Tonight on American Idol 24, there were a lot of fantastic, emotional auditions — and then there was Lanii.

Even before we heard her sing, we wanted to root for her based solely on her store. She had gone through a lot with her father in the past, and she auditioned while he was in ICU awaiting a liver transplant. She threw everything into this performance to try and make him proud, and we think that she did that here and then some.

The choice of music here was “Tell Me You Love Me” by Demi Lovato, and anyone who chooses to do one of her songs deserves some sort of medal of courage. There are some big notes in this track and yet, she nailed a lot of them from start to finish. Beyond just that, Lanii connected to the material like nobody’s business. She had this look of determination on her face that made it clear that she was leaving that room with a golden ticket.

To think, we also still think that she is a little bit raw. There is a lot more that can be tapped into here when it comes to her voice. She can likely hit even bigger notes than what she did, and she could easily work a much larger stage. From where we stand right now, we honestly think that she is a legitimate favorite to go far and even win the show. After all, she understands seemingly that American Idol is about more than just having a good voice. It is about knowing how to influence an audience and make them want to root for you long-term. She has it all.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

