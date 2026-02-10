A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2: George R.R. Martin news!

We do still have a couple of episodes to go for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 on HBO, but why not also look ahead? We are rather lucky at this point to know that season 2 has not only been greenlit, but it is currently in production.

So what do we know about the next chapter at this point? For starters, it is based on the next George R.R. Martin novella in The Sworn Sword. Not only that, but the prolific author has even visited the set not too long ago!

In a post on his Not a Blog recently, Martin had the following to say about his visit to the set among some other recent exploits:

I’ve been on the road a lot as well, more than I’ve been for the past several years; with A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS set to debut in January there was a lot of promotion to do. There was worldcon in Seattle, Bubonicon in Albuquerque, the New York City Comicon, two weeks in the United Kingdom to speak at Oxford, visit my British publishers in London, check out Stratford-upon-Avon, and return to Belfast where Ira, Peter, Dexter, and the rest of their merry company were filming the second season of Dunk and Egg, based on my novella “The Sworn Sword.” Most recently, I was in Berlin for the world premiere HBO’s adaptation of “The Hedge Knight,” the first season of A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS.

All of this is worth noting mainly due to the positive relationship Martin has had with Ira Parker and the entire team on the show, a contrast to the rocky road he has had with House of the Dragon as of late. We know that the story of Dunk and Egg has so far been very faithful to his source material, and there is no real evidence that is about to change.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

