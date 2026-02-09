Industry season 4 episode 6 promo: Is Henry Muck unraveling?

With Industry season 4 episode 6 setting the stage for the home stretch, we absolutely are excited for what lies ahead. At the very least, we are compared to how excited the characters may be over what they are up against.

After all, consider the fact that Tender is now potentially under siege thanks to some of the discoveries in episode 5, meaning that Whitney will have to try and rally and fast. Meanwhile, Harper is going to prepare a really critical presentation that could change almost everything for the payment processor.

Then, you’ve got everything that is going on with Yasmin and Henry, whose relationship remains every bit as dysfunctional as it has been for a rather long time. If you head over to the link here, you can see the full preview for what lies ahead, and it features Kit Harington’s character posing a big question: Does she want him to be rattled? Does she need that in order to be useful to him?

You could easily make a case that Yasmin and Henry are done by the end of the season and for the sake of the story, should they be? One of the big problems with the relationship is that it keeps her separate from a lot of the characters for long stretches of time, and we certainly do not think that this is a good thing.

One obvious thing to remember

Because there are three episodes still to go this season, it is easy to say that nothing will move in a straight line. There are still going to be some crazy twists ahead, and we do still believe that Whitney is going to try and attempt something to have the last laugh. Whether it succeeds is what is up for debate.

