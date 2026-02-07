Industry season 4 episode 6: Is Tender truly unraveled?

As we look in the direction of Industry season 4 episode 6 on HBO a week from Sunday, is yet another change coming for Tender? We know that at this point, Kwabena and Sweetpea have really uncovered something that could take the company down. It is as damaging as anything we have seen so far, as it comes down to the idea that they are effectively moving money around in such a way that makes them look far more successful than they really are.

Really, what we tend to think is that Whitney’s company has build a castle out of sticks, and is hoping that with its next pivot, there will be a way to properly apply the concrete — or, simply sell it off to someone unaware of its status.

For now, Kwabena, Sweetpea, Harper, and Eric have the advantage … but can that last? Let’s just say that you cannot rule out Whitney just yet. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter after this past episode, here is some of what Toheeb Jimoh (who plays Kwabena) had to say:

By the end of episode five, Tender is really, really on the ropes. Whitney is gonna have to pull a rabbit out of a hat to save the company, because it does look like Sweetpea and Kwabena, on their trip to Ghana, have found the silver bullet. I guess we’ll have to tune in to see if Whitney can pull the rabbit out of the hat…

Given that there are still a few episodes of Industry left this season, it seems foolish to assume that Tender is dead and buried. After all, Whitney feels like he is more than qualified to be that person to snake his way forward, leaving Harper and her group reeling to find another way to press on.

What do you think we could be seeing entering Industry season 4 episode 6?

