Industry season 4 episode 6 spoilers: The exposure plan

A week from Sunday on HBO, we are going to be seeing Industry season 4 episode 6 arrive — so are we at a turning point once more?

Well, let’s start things off here by noting that there are only three episodes remaining this season and with that, all of them are going to be big. Add to this, of course, what we learned with the story itself this week that the fantastic “the thing is nothing” line that we got from Sweetpea on multiple instances. She has discovered that almost everything with Tender is a projection, a cyclical way to make the company look significantly more successful than it really is. It has built a house of cards and wants to pour in steel. Eric and Harper now know this and by virtue of that, they can start to plan ahead to a certain extent.

So what will the next part of the plan look like? Well, let’s just say it has to do with a conference, but before that, Harper is going to at least give Yasmin a warning. To get more discussion, check out the full synopsis for Industry season 4 episode 6 now:

Harper warns Yasmin of the incoming storm amid preparations to present SternTao’s findings at the ALPHA Conference. Meanwhile, Whitney looks to expand Tender to the U.S. as he distracts Henry from his growing suspicions.

From what we are seeing here, our general sentiment is that Whitney is simply doing whatever he can in order to distract. He probably thinks that the only way out is through, and that also is a part of burying Jonah a little earlier this season. Can he be stopped? It does feel like, at least to some extent, we are talking here about a race against time.

