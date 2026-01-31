Industry season 5: HBO head mum on possible renewal

Even though we are still in the early days of Industry season 4 at HBO, are the powers-that-be thinking about the future? In a way, we tend to think it is inescapable. The drama is a rare case of a premium-cable show legitimately improving every single season when it comes to its popularity.

As for what led to this growth, it feels like a couple of things. For starters, the network moved the series to Sundays midway through its run, and we do think that casting Game of Thrones alum Kit Harington was a smart move to boost overall appeal. Meanwhile, season 4 has a handful of other familiar faces in Kiernan Shipka and Kal Penn, who have already shown that they fit in here quite nicely.

So is a season 5 renewal coming? Speaking to Deadline, HBO boss Casey Bloys simply said “you’ll have to wait and see” when asked about a renewal. However, he was more quick to sing the praises of the series itself:

Industry is a really great story. First of all, it has grown. It’s unusual in that it has grown every season. And typically, we see growth within the season, and then when we bring back Season 2, Season 3, and Season 4, we’ve seen catch-up viewing on each previous season. So it’s been a nice effect.

Now if there is one thing that is rather strange about the show, it is the idea that by the time it reaches its peak of popularity, it could be coming to a close. We do tend to see this here and there but ultimately, it is rather rare. Do we think that a season 5 or season 6 is possible? Absolutely, but this does not feel like one of those series destined to go eight or nine chapters. Just remember how few shows, especially on cable or streaming, tend to last that long. At least in this case, we are talking about one that is fairly cost-effective and can be turned around rather fast.

