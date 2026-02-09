Emily in Paris season 6 premiere date: February 2026 update

Is there a chance we are going to hear more about Emily in Paris season 6 between now and the end of February?

Of course, we do recognize how many people out there could want more of the show pretty much immediately, and for good reason! It felt like season 5 blew by in an instant, and we are now set waiting to see Emily make some other big decisions. Take, for example, whether or not she is going to spend some time in Greece! (We think that she will, mostly because this is too good a location for the show to pass on.)

So when it comes to setting up the next stage of the series, we think that for now, Netflix is going to make us wait. After all, season 5 premiered a relatively short time ago and because of that, there is really no reason to rush things along. Production for Emily in Paris season 6 is currently set for the spring, and that could mean that a late 2026 / early 2027 launch is possible. This is not one of those series that takes an insanely long period of time to make, and the same can be said for editing and post-production after the fact. It may really come down to how soon the streaming service really wants it back. It makes sense to have it back before too long but at the same time, you want to ensure the quality is still there.

As for whether or not season 6 is the final one, that remains to be seen — though for the time being, we do still believe it is successful enough to keep going.

