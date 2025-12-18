Emily in Paris season 5 finale: Gabriel’s invitation

We had a feeling heading into the Emily in Paris season 5 finale that we were going to see something dramatic happen — what would this show be otherwise?

Well, at this point let’s just say that romance is going to continue to be in the cards here buy beyond just that, the same goes for travel. After spending some time in Rome this season, it does appear as though the title character is settling back in to France. However, she did get that invitation from Gabriel in the finale to come see him in Greece. Is that something she will do? Obviously, from a visual point of view it is easy to hope so!

In speaking on the subject to Deadline, executive producer Darren Star (who obviously has a lot of say in what happens) made it pretty clear what he wanted for Lily Collins’ character moving forward:

“I hope Emily says yes to that invitation … [Emily and Gabriel] reconnected in a nice way. [As for] where that takes them, I think it definitely hints at the idea that they’ll stay in each other’s lives.”

In general, we tend to think that every season of Emily in Paris from here on out is going to try and feature some additional destination, if for no other reason than that it heightens some of the escapism. Also, at the same time here, one of the central themes of the early part of the story was watching a fish-out-of-water story. The longer Emily stays in Paris, the less that she feels like an outsider. That is something that you can now reintroduce by putting her in some other environments elsewhere.

What did you think about the events of the Emily in Paris season 5 finale?

Do you think that we’re going to see Emily spend a little time in Greece? Share now in the attached comments! Once you do, come back to get other updates.

