Hijack season 2 episode 5 sneak peek: Stuart returns!

As we get prepared to see Hijack season 2 episode 5 on Apple TV this week, is a familiar face from season 1 coming back?

Well, the first thing we should say here is something that goes all the way back to the start of the season. We never anticipated that the story was going to be so connected! We had thought it would be so much easier to just throw Sam Nelson coincidentally into another hijacker crisis, but the producers have decided to go a different route instead. We are seeing as a result a story that is all about the aftermath of Kingdom 29, as Sam is being forced to go after someone in John Bailey-Brown who was responsible for what happened on that plane.

If you head over to Broadway World now, you can see another sneak preview for what lies ahead that features first and foremost the return of Stuart, one of the principal hijackers from season 1. He is being questioned by Daniel but unfortunately, he gets nowhere within said interrogation. There is a real cognizance on Stuart’s part here that no matter what he says or does, things will only get worse for him. Because of that, he simply says nothing.

At this point, though, we do tend to think that Daniel is going to do whatever he can in order to ensure that he understands what is really going on regarding Sam. Given what could be transpiring at this point with Marsha, we do think that he has all the incentive he could ever possibly want to figure it out.

As for the train…

We know that someone is forcing Sam to do this. However, at the same time, it remains unclear who that is. We know that the medic Jess seems to be involved, but what is her motive here?

