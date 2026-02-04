Hijack season 2 episode 5 preview: A possible revolt?

As we look in the direction of Hijack season 2 episode 5, can you believe we have reached the halfway mark of the story? We somehow imagine that things are only going to get crazier from here, but the question is just what form it is going to take.

Well, for starters, it does appear as though next week’s “Outage” could answer one of the questions we’ve wondered for a while now: Are the passengers going to fight back? Are they going to fight each other? The longer that the group is collectively down in those tunnels, the more tension is going to grow … even though they don’t exactly know the truth about everything that is happening. Then again, does Sam, either? The difficulties and confusion around his mission remain one of the biggest selling points of the story so far, as our percentage of the entire hijacking has changed multiple times already.

At just 38 minutes, Hijack season 2 episode 5 is being billed as the shortest one all season. However, there may still be a lot of noteworthy content crammed in here! Take a look at the synopsis below to get some further information:

Anger and frustration among the passengers begin to boil over — just as Sam comes to a frightening realization.

Could this realization be somehow more frightening than anything else Sam has seen so far this season? That is one of the major questions we’d wonder at present. The same goes for how long we can see the tension shift and morph. Making a show like this is incredibly hard since you want it to be dangerous and exciting, while at the same time still believable. That is already harder this time than with season 1, mostly because Sam has been in this high-pressure situation already.

