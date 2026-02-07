Alien: Earth season 2 premiere date: A February 2026 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about an Alien: Earth season 2 between now and the end of February? Of course, we would love that — but actually getting it? Let’s just say that is a totally different story.

After all, we are currently very-much aware of the fact that the FX hit is one of those shows that takes an extremely long time to make, and there has yet to be any real indication that production has even started as of yet. The biggest news item that is out there right now on that subject is that filming is going to move to London after season 1 was set primarily in Thailand. We imagine that this project is going to last over the course of several months.

So is there a time period now to target for a possible premiere date? Well, if so, we would say to go ahead and look towards the spring or summer of 2027. It would be wonderful of course to see the series back before that, but this is where we also remind you that Alien: Earth has so many visual effects to render. This is not a show that can be turned around quickly in the slightest.

In general, the biggest advice that we have for you through the rest of February is to be patient, and also hope that we at least get some casting news. Creator Noah Hawley has a great reputation for attracting top talent, and we certainly have a hard time thinking that this is about to change at this point. Why in the world would it, given there is so much exciting story to tell?

