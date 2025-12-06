Alien: Earth season 2: Is a Predator crossover coming?

Not too long ago we received some confirmation that an Alien: Earth season 2 is coming to Hulu — and thanks to that, the speculation can begin!

For the sake of this particular piece, the question that we’re left to wonder concerns the Predator franchise, mostly because these two have been linked over the years. There have to be questions because of this of a larger crossover in the TV space, but according to creator Noah Hawley, this is not something they are currently thinking about.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other TV reviews!

Want to hear more? Well, in a new interview on the Smartless podcast, here is some of what he had to say:

“No, not onto the show, I don’t think … I think Dan Trachtenberg, who made Prey and has made the Badlands movie — you know, I loved Prey. I think he’s doing a great job with that franchise. He clearly has a plan there. I’ve met Dan once, we’re not kind of coordinating any of that stuff. So, it’s not really my plan to do it.”

Ultimately, it is not that hard to say that fundamentally, Hawley does not really have to think about this part of the greater universe at all. Remember that he already introduced a number of alien species into Alien: Earth and because of that, it does feel like he’s got room to explore a lot of different things. Why would he not try and take advantage of that?

For now, we anticipate that a lot more Predator within the film world; meanwhile, it is our hope that a second season of the FX show is going to be premiering at some point moving closer to 2027. Because of how long it takes to make this, we tend to think it would be realistic to expect anything else.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Alien: Earth

What are you most eager to see a this point entering Alien: Earth season 2?

Have any early predictions? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for more.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







