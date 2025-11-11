Alien: Earth renewed for season 2; Noah Hawley signs new deal

For those of you who have been waiting for more news regarding Alien: Earth season 2 over at FX, let’s just say it is finally done!

In a new statement today, it was confirmed that the network has picked up the sci-fi series for a second season. The Hollywood Reporter notes that filming for season 2 will start next year in London. It turns out that creator Noah Hawley has also signed a new deal at FX / Disney Entertainment TV, which will give him an opportunity to further extend his reach.

In a new statement, here is what FX chairman John Landgraf had to say about the new deal for Hawley and the renewal:

“It has been our great privilege to work with Noah for more than a decade on some of FX’s best and biggest shows, and we are thrilled to extend our partnership well into the future … Noah never stops surprising us with truly original stories — and his unique ability to bring them to vibrant life as a director and producer as well as writer makes him extraordinary. We can’t wait to get to work on the next season of Alien: Earth, as well as some equally exciting future projects in advanced development.”

Meanwhile, Hawley himself added the following:

“I’m thrilled that this expanded deal opens the door to new opportunities across all of Disney Entertainment Television … FX has always supported bold, character-driven storytelling. From the very beginning with Fargo, they’ve encouraged me to take creative risks and follow the story wherever it leads. I’m grateful to continue exploring the world of Alien: Earth alongside our partners, cast, and crew as we begin the next chapter.”

Our current hope is that the second season will release at some point in 2027; if it comes before then, go ahead and consider it a miracle.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

