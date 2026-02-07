The Night Manager season 3 premiere date: Is 2027 a priority?

Less than one week removed from the finale of season 2, we do still think there is plenty of room to have larger conversations on The Night Manager season 3 at Prime Video. How can you not? The Tom Hiddleston series clearly has a lot of story still to tell, mostly through the lens of Jonathan Pine and Richard Roper.

Technically, we realize that a season 3 has not been officially greenlit as of yet, but this is as much of a sure thing as you are ever going to fine. By virtue of that alone, we simply have to wait for some more good news to be revealed regarding filming, let alone a launch window.

For the time being, though, the question that we want to raise here is rather simple: Is a 2027 premiere date a priority for Amazon and the BBC? There is certainly a case to be made that you want The Night Manager back as soon as possible. As great as season 2 was, one obvious criticism may be that so much time passed after season 1 that it was hard to remember anything that happened. Meanwhile, this show is short enough that in theory, it really should not take that long to make. Hiddleston and the producers also seemingly know where things are going, so there is no need to spend years trying to formulate the right story.

With everything that we have said here in mind, we do tend to be cautiously optimistic that we are going to see season 3 arrive next year — we just wouldn’t count on it being January once more. Patience could be required given that you have a cast full of busy people; also, you need to make sure you secure the proper locations. We also imagine that post-production for a show with this much action does take a little bit of time, as well.

