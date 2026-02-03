The Night Manager season 3 spoilers: Tom Hiddleston looks ahead

At this point, a third and final season of The Night Manager feels like a foregone conclusion. Even prior to season 2 arriving, most of the chatter out there suggested that Jonathan Pine’s story would be shaped like a trilogy. That brings us to where we are now, in the aftermath of a pretty shocking finale. Teddy is dead and perhaps even more surprising, Angela is, as well. Pine is not aware of the latter as of yet, but we tend to imagine that he will in due time.

Based on where season 2 leaves that character, we tend to imagine season 3 as the ultimate showdown. It is a chance to stop Richard Roper once and for all, but the cost of this journey already feels rather clear.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Tom Hiddleston himself takes a look at where Pine could be in the aftermath of what’s happened, especially the impending news on Angela’s death:

It completely isolates him. He is alone. Anybody who ever cared about him is gone. Both his parents and all those agent runners in London are gone. Le Carré used to profess that the relationship [between MI6 agent runners and MI6 agents] was so intimate as to be almost maternal or paternal. Angela’s gone. Rex is gone. [Pine’s quiet surveillance unit] “The Night Owls” are gone. Sally’s still out there, but I would imagine he’s a marked man. I don’t think the security service run by Mayra Cavendish is a safe haven for him. So where do we go from here? He is a man alone, a man cut adrift, a man completely abandoned. He’s a man with a memory of his experiences, his pain, his mission and his loss — all alone. And, dramatically, that’s an extraordinary place to leave someone.

If that is not an awesome tease for a season 3, then what really is?

