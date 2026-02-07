Fallout season 3 spoilers: More Ron Perlman ahead?

We recognize that within the grander scheme of things, the appearance of Ron Perlman within Fallout season 2 as a super mutant was pretty darn brief. However, does that mean that this is a cameo and that is it? Not necessarily.

After all, it seems like co-showrunner Geneva Robertson-Dworet is eager to bring the character back — though it may not be clear if that is for season 3 or some other point down the road.

To get a little bit more insight on what could be ahead here, the executive producer elaborated to The Direct:

I’ve always seen that as a big role. It’s just kind of how that story is going to unfold with that character is, you know, again, we’re hoping to have the opportunity to continue this story, and we like the idea of hinting at larger wars, larger fights in this world that are taking place that maybe aren’t in the region of the wasteland where our characters currently are, and to get to those things. So I’d say, just because he appears in one scene this season, I hope people know that he is a larger character in this world, in our minds.

One thing that we certainly do have to keep in mind while watching Fallout in general is that the plan seems to be for it to last several more seasons. We do tend to think that the producers are building up some stories that then they can pay off for many more seasons after the fact. Of course, we also know there is a way to read this quote where the character just exists out there and we don’t quite ever seen them in a direct way. We just think that if you have someone like Perlman attached to this world, you would be wise to use them to some extent.

