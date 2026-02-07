Fallout season 3 premiere date: Show EP on ambitious goal

Even though the Fallout season 2 finale aired on Prime Video a mere matter of days ago, why not look more to the future? A third season has already been ordered and based on what we are hearing right now, nobody involved wants to wait forever to get the show back into production.

As a matter of fact, much of what executive producer Jonathan Nolan is saying right now suggests that he more than understands the frustrations of many viewers out there who feel like TV takes too long to get from one season to the next. (He comes from the world of Person of Interest, which did have to present long seasons every single year.)

Speaking to IGN, Nolan indicates what some of his ambitious hopes are for the future of the series:

“With regards to production, we’re hoping to be shooting again next summer … We’ll see if that all comes together — best laid plans and all. But I’m excited that though the scope of the show feels undiminished season on season, you know, Geneva [Robertson-Dworet] and Graham [Wagner] and our incredibly talented cast and crew were able to work quickly enough to get back on the air in a reasonable amount of time.

“I think what’s happened with television in terms of, you know, taking longer and longer from season to season is an unfortunate trend. You don’t want the show to lose any of its scope, [so] we like to be back on the air as soon as we can.”

With all of this said…

We have a hard time thinking that Fallout will be back until late spring or early summer 2027. This is mostly just tied to the fact that even with production moving quickly, there is still a lot of post-production work involved with a series like this. (Consider the visual effects!) Having another season quick is great, but you also need to ensure the quality is there.

