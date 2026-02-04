Fallout season 2 finale: The big Liberty Prime reveal

The Fallout season 2 finale has now come and gone on Apple TV and by virtue of that, there are so many different reveals that our head is spinning. We saw Hank wipe his brain instead of giving his daughter the chip; meanwhile, Cooper learned that Barb is off in Colorado and now, he has a reason to embark on a new journey.

Yet, even with all of this in mind, the most destructive reveal came via the Brotherhood of Steel and Quintus, who seems eager to try and rebuild Liberty Prime Alpha.

So … what is Liberty Prime Alpha? For starters, let’s just go ahead and note that this ties back to multiple video games in the series. This is a pre-war gigantic robot that could have turned the tide in almost any combat possible. (It also made an appearance during Fallout 4 in some form — that’s the most recent entry in the mainline series, and it is not the only reference to it this season.) If Quintus is working on something related to Liberty Prime now, he may use it to effectively destroy much of what he once hoped to build with the Brotherhood.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, here is what Todd Howard of Bethesda Game Studios had to say about this reveal:

“Giant robots … It was always a matter of how and when, not if. We’re so excited the show’s going to tackle that one.”

We do think that it will be fun, but we also wondered just how a lot of these different stories could be crossing over. One of the charms of Fallout as a TV show comes via its ambition. However, at the same time you can also argue that it bites off more than it can chew at times. Was there too much going on in season 2? You can at least make that argument at some various points.

What did you think about the Fallout season 2 finale, especially this big Liberty Prime reveal?

