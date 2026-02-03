Fallout season 3 premiere date hopes over at Prime Video

Following the season 2 finale today on Prime Video, why not take a larger look ahead at Fallout season 3? There is, after all, so much stuff to be excited about!

First and foremost, we do think it is important to remember the oh-so-simple fact that the series has already been renewed; as a matter of fact, that information has been out there for months! The massive success of season 1 allowed the Amazon-owned streaming service to get out in front of bringing the show back for more, and that means that in theory, we could get the third season relatively soon — at least when you are talking about a big-budget show of this nature.

Do we think it is unrealistic to expect more Fallout this year? Absolutely, but it does feel like a launch at some point next summer could be in play. Production for season 3 should be kicking off this spring and once cameras are done rolling, post-production will get underway. Because this is a series that has a reasonable amount of visual effects, it will probably take a little bit of time to put together. A hiatus of 18 months between seasons can be rough, but here’s where we will remind you that it is infinitely better than some of what we see elsewhere. Just think about how long we are likely waiting for the next season of Severance, or how long it took to bring Stranger Things back for its own ending.

More information about the third season of the Walton Goggins – Ella Purnell series will come out in due time but from where we sit now, our general feeling is that it is going to combine some elements from the games with a new story, one that will appeal to fans of the franchise new and old. In general, the writers have done a great job of that so far.

