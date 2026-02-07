Sugar season 2 spoilers: Colin Farrell on John’s struggles, mindset

For everyone out there who wants to learn more about Sugar season 2 at Apple TV, let’s just start by noting that humanity is the focus. Of course, Colin Farrell’s character is still an alien, but he is learning just what it is to be human. The new season (premiering in June) will have him tackling cases, but also a continued search presumably for John’s missing sister.

Amidst all of this, the show will continue to have a feel of uniqueness. Despite all the pain and turmoil in the world, there is still optimism. John will keep trying to look up.

At Apple TV’s press day earlier this week, Farrell told his season 2 co-star Shea Whigham the following about his perspective on the series and his character (per THR):

I want to set out a qualifier: I say this is someone who’s very aware of all the good fortune that I’ve had in my life, and I know what my life looks like, and I know what it’s like, of course, to be inside of it. Having said that, the world is a really cruel place, and it’s tricky being a human being and try to process what we see around us and the divisions … None of this is left, right, up, down. It’s hard sometimes to see the amount of cruelty that is pretty prevalent in our global community.

Sugar gets involved in violence. That’s one of the things that he questions about himself, particularly. The questioning is pretty heavy this season, but evermore, he just believes in the fundamental decency of human beings. I don’t know that I share that belief all the time. I touch it sometimes, but to play a character that even if he’s shaky in that belief, that belief is always there, even if he questions his own goodness, his belief in the potential decency of humanity is always really front and center. And that’s a lovely, lovely character without, I hope, him being vanilla and just going around high-fiving everyone he knows. He knows life is tough, but he believes in the decency of human beings, and that’s OK.

We imagine that this is such a nice contrast from playing Oz Cobb, or really many of the other characters Farrell has played over the years. He also discusses in the same interview his appreciation for Los Angeles, and also getting to frame it as a unique setting here in a way you rarely see on other shows.

