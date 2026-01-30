Sugar season 2 premiere date, more details revealed at Apple TV

We have been waiting a long time now to see a Sugar season 2 premiere date over at Apple TV, so why not share some more of the good news now?

Today, it was officially revealed that on Friday, June 19, the latest chapter of the streaming series is going to arrive. We imagine that Colin Farrell’s John Sugar will find himself immersed in another case that challenges him personally; however, at the same time, he has to continue balancing being an alien in a world that he is still working in order to understand.

If you do want to get a few more details now on what is ahead, let’s start by sharing some official details via Apple’s press release:

“Sugar” is a contemporary, unique take on one of the most popular and significant genres in literary, motion picture and television history: the private detective story. Season two ushers in the return of Los Angeles’ iconic private detective and film connoisseur, John Sugar. Emmy Award nominee Colin Farrell returns for a new case, tracking the troubled older brother of an up-and-coming local boxer as his search for his beloved missing sister continues. As the investigation expands into a citywide conspiracy with sinister intentions, Sugar must reckon with himself to answer the question — how far will he go to do what’s right?

The first season proved itself to be one of the most fascinating series of its kind, a detective drama with a twist that honestly felt like a breath of fresh air in a TV era where we often see the same thing in a number of different forms. Sure, we recognize that the whole alien part of the story was jarring, but wasn’t that the point? It only made is more curious about the character and what he is fighting for.

