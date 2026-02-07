A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms EP on season 2, season 3, more?

Coming out of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 episode 4, it is easy to be riding high on this show. “Seven” was an absolutely stellar half-hour of TV in between the character work, the twist ending, and the setup for the ultimate trial. We already feel like we’d watch at least twenty seasons of this!

With all of that being said, we at least know for now that a season 2 is coming and beyond just that, a season 3 feels likely. That would bring us to the end of George R.R. Martin’s primary series of novellas. Showrunner Ira Parker has noted, however, that Martin has shared with him details about other prospective stories with Dunk and Egg. In theory, this could go on for a rather long time.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS reactions and reviews!

Speaking on all of this further to Esquire, Parker noted just how much of a long-term plan there is at the moment to keep things going with these characters:

“I hope George keeps writing these … The truth is — and I’ve pitched this to HBO with a couple very polite eye rolls — I want to do four or five now with Egg as a kid. Then, I want to come back in 10 years and do four or five more seasons with Egg the Prince. And with real Dexter and real Peter, just the age that they are at that point. Then, we’ll come back 10 years after that and do well, Egg the adult. So, it would be over the course of their lifetime. And mine, too.”

This is an incredibly exciting idea but in the end, whether it happens would come down to the show’s success and the actors’ interest. One reason why this could theoretically work is because A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is not some show that takes eight or nine months to film. It is a shorter series that allows everyone involved the chance to do other things.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on the next A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Are you already hoping for a lot more A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms over at HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







