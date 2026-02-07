The Traitors US season 4: Is Colton now rooting for Rob Rausch?

Given the events of this past The Traitors US season 4 episode, it would be easy to think that Colton Underwood would not be happy with Rob Rausch. After all, he allowed Candiace Dillard Bassett to eliminate him from the game — while at first he showed some resistance to the idea, he also did not put up a big fight.

(Of course, it came out later that Rob had already set it up that if Colton was murdered, it would come back hard on her — meanwhile, nobody would think he would take out his best friend in the game.)

So is there any bitterness now on Colton’s part? Far from it. Speaking to USA Today, the former Bachelor indicated that he is playing one of the better games we’ve ever seen:

“Rob is really playing with that same precision, and just, to be honest with you, savageness … I feel like he reminds me of [Season 1 winner] Cirie [Fields], and I’m actually hoping he makes it to the end.”

Ultimately, Rob does seemingly have a good chance of making it there. Nobody seems to think that Candiace was committed some Traitor vs. Traitor action based on what we’ve heard, but them eventually coming around to that would be our central concern. He does still have that dagger to protect himself, though, and we do tend to think that the longer that he has that, the more powerful it could become just from a pure numbers standpoint.

One other x-factor? That Rob had to recruit and based on the roles of The Traitors US, it is hard to envision a scenario where Eric Nam says no — doing so would mean his death / elimination from the game.

