The Traitors US season 4 episode 9 promo: Who gets murdered next?

As we get prepared to see The Traitors US season 4 episode 9 next week on Peacock, it makes a ton of sense to talk about murders. Or, to be more specific, who could actually be taken out next in one of the most shocking ways possible.

First and foremost, we do have to discuss the elephant in the room — whether or not Eric Nam actually does get recruited. For the time being, we tend to think that he does, mostly because would there need to be some elaborate, jack-in-the-box inspired murder otherwise? He would just be taken out! Also, the rules of the game at this point largely make it impossible to decline the invitation unless you want to just leave the game.

Now, Alan Cumming did say that if Eric becomes a Traitor, he and Rob Rausch immediately have to take out someone else, who could be connected into what is about to unfold. At this point, this is where it feels like high time to remove either Tara or Kristen from the game. Everyone is going to assume that there is still a male Traitor, so you want to leave all of the guys in the game for now. Of the women left, it is easy to be most suspicious of Natalie — getting rid of her shouldn’t be an option! Dorinda shouldn’t be either, since you do not want to just go on a row of taking out Housewives. Prioritize keeping people like Johnny and Stephen around, since their names have both come up as distractions.

In the end, Rob’s top strategy for now should be just working to shrink his target, and perhaps making it to the bonfire with someone more threatening than him. We do think that Eric is a team player in a way, so we’re not sure he will ever turn on him.

Who do you think could be taken out heading into The Traitors US season 4 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates coming up soon.

