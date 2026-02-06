The Traitors US season 4 episode 9 preview: A recruitment cliffhanger!

Next week on Peacock, you are going to see The Traitors US season 4 episode 9 arrive and with that, the answer to a really big question. What is going to happen when it comes to Rob Rausch and Eric Nam?

At the end of episode 8, the Love Island USA alum noted that he wanted to choose someone he could potentially go to the end of the game with and because of that, Eric feels like a perfect candidate. He is a fun guy to have in the castle, and nobody would ever suspect him to be wearing a cloak. Because of the rules of the game at this point, Eric has to decide between two choices: Join Rob as a Traitor, or be taken out on the spot.

We should go ahead now and note that this is still a ridiculous rule. Why would someone ever say no? Eric did not want to become a Traitor, but does he really want to be gone from the game? We have a hard time buying that.

In general, it feels like we are entering now a really interesting spot in the game where Rob has almost full control of everything. Nobody really suspects him, though we do tend to think it will come up that there is some Traitor vs. Traitor stuff going on thanks to Candiace. If he manage to weave his way through that, we do think he will be okay in the end. The only thing he has going for him is that based on the edit we’ve seen so far, nobody seems to really be out there saying his name in association with it.

