The Traitors US season 4 episode 8: The Rob – Candiace showdown

We knew entering The Traitors US season 4 episode 8 that there was a chance of an epic face-off between Rob Rausch and Candiace Dillard Bassett. Did the end result live up to the hype to a certain degree?

Well, at this point it is interesting. We entered this episode feeling like Rob was too quick to turn on Lisa, and that Candiace was too impulsive to go after Rob at the time in which she did. In retrospect, it feels like this is mostly about the way you go after people more so than anything else. Rob was a part of a group with Lisa, and felt that her sloppy play would eventually endanger his alliances. Candiace’s “throwaway vote” was isolated, and her doing it only brought more suspicion on herself. Also, it made Rob realize that he could not trust her any longer.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see more THE TRAITORS reviews!

The end of Candiace’s game was almost unanimous, with the bulk of players (save for Natalie) casting votes her way. Think included her own ally in Johnny Weir, and we do not think that Candiace did herself any favors by throwing Tara under the bus at the Roundtable, either. She played a really good game as a Traitor for most of the season, but fell victim to a few miscalculations. Rather than voting for Rob last week, she would have been better off joining the majority and then working to ensure people started to think about him over time.

After all, it seems like Candiace was really not around in the game long enough to enact any significant change. Even after voting for Rob again, it does not feel like any eyes are on him at this point. Instead, Johnny may be guilty by association, whereas some other potential targets like Stephen and Natalie are finding a way to stay put. Rob now has a chance to recruit, but will Eric Nam accept the offer? That is the cliffhanger at present…

What did you think about the events of The Traitors US season 4 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







