The Pitt season 2 episode 6: More Whittaker, Langdon moments?

We do recognize that one of the things that naturally happens in a hospital is tension — why would we expect anything less from The Pitt at the moment when it comes to Langdon and Whittaker?

The relationship between the two is unique in some ways, and that is also what makes it fascinating. We are talking here about someone in Langdon who has spent ten months away in treatment and in his absence, Whittaker has found a larger place within the hospital. There is a sense of confidence that may drive him to a certain extent. Does that make him basically take over on Langdon’s patient? It is a part of it, but he also may have someone else in his ear. Think for a moment now about Dr. Santos.

In speaking on all of this further, here is what Gerran Howell (who plays Whittaker) had to say on the subject to TV Insider:

“I think he’s heard so much about Langdon living with Santos. I imagine Santos has just been chewing his ear off and kind of venting quite a lot about Langdon. So when he comes in, I think that’s instantly, ‘Oh, I’ve heard so much gossip and bad things about you. It’s kind of weird you being here right now … And I know how much it affects Santos, his presence, because it really caused some friction on Santos’ first shift. So I know that him coming in is going to really throw a lot of people, but Santos in particular off her kind of equilibrium. I can see that straight away.

“I don’t think he necessarily has too much beef with Langdon, but he knows instantly, ‘I’m going to kind of be in the middle of a sticky situation here. Who do I …’ I think his allegiance is with Santos for now, but he wants to remain as professional as he can, so, it’s making things awkward this shift.”

We absolutely think that there is a lot to unpack in what Howell is saying here, especially since Santos can be an extremely influential person. She may be unlikable and frustrating at times, but she gave Whittaker a place to live. He is absolutely going to be more willing to listen to her than a lot of other people out there.

